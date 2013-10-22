Bosch Season 7 Will Be Streaming Starting June 25

Bosch, the longest running Amazon Original Series, will premiere all eight episodes of its seventh and final season on Friday, June 25, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

All episodes of Bosch seasons 1-6 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. To see if Bosch is streaming on Amazon Prime in your country, please visit PrimeVideo.com.

Season 1 focuses mainly on City of Bones with elements from Echo Park and The Concrete Blonde.

Season 2 focuses mainly on Trunk Music with elements from The Drop and The Last Coyote.

Season 3 focuses on The Black Echo and A Darkness More Than Night.

Season 4 continues the unfinished plot lines from season 3 and focuses on Angels Flight.

Season 5 is based mainly on Two Kinds Of Truth.

Season 6 is based mainly on The Overlook and Dark Sacred Night.

Season 7 will be the final season of Bosch. It will begin streaming on June 25, 2021. It will mainly be based on The Burning Room.

Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel The Burning Room (2014) and the real arson case that inspired it, the seventh and final season of Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch’s motto center stage: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” When a ten-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.



As previously announced, IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, is producing a new spinoff series. It will begin production this summer and will star Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz. We’ll share more updates about this new show soon.

March 3, 2021, Big News: A Bosch Spin-Off TV Show Is Coming!

IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, announced it has picked up a new spinoff series of Bosch. The new series will begin filming later this year with stars Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz reprising their roles.



The new IMDb TV Original will follow Harry Bosch as he embarks on the next chapter of his career and finds himself working with his one-time enemy and top-notch attorney Honey “Money” Chandler. With a deep and complicated history between this unlikely pair, they must work together to do what they can agree on – finding justice.



“I am beyond excited by this and I think the fans that have called for more Bosch will be as well. To continue the Harry Bosch story and see him team up with ‘Money’ Chandler will be more than I could have ever wished for. And to continue our relationship with Amazon and be part of the IMDb TV line up will insure our commitment to providing viewers with a high-quality, creative and relevant show. I can’t wait to get started.”- Michael Connelly



IMDb TV is free. No paid subscription is necessary. IMDb TV is available as an app on Fire TV and Roku devices. It is a free Channel within the Amazon Prime Video and IMDb apps, and is available on the IMDb website.



The 7th and final season of Bosch will premiere this summer on Amazon Prime Video. No specific date has been announced yet. You can watch seasons 1-6 now on Prime Video.

Bosch Season 7 Production Blog:

January 21, 2021, That’s A Wrap

Well, it’s unusual when a writer is at a loss for words, but that’s how I feel today. We finished filming the final season of Bosch. I am both sad and fulfilled. We made a really good show, one I am proud of, one I think will be discovered by new viewers for years to come. It was an intense 7 year experience that brought me deep friendships and even deeper fulfillment and pride. I love the show. I love Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch and everybody else in the cast. I am so lucky that this happened to me and to Harry Bosch and I will always cherish the results and remember the people who made it happen. This is just a portion of them in the photo but it certainly took a village and I was glad to be a resident in that village. Thanks to all who helped make it, thanks to all who have watched it. Season 7 will be the best yet. – MC

January 20, 2021 – The Last Day of Filming Bosch Season 7

We just had a sad goodbye to Jamie Hector. As Jerry Edgar, he took the character way beyond anything that was in the books and made our show so much better.

And now Maddie…

We “wrapped out” Madison Lintz who has played Maddie since she was 14. A lot of pressure playing someone inspired by my own daughter, but Madison has been wonderful all the way.

It’s a wrap! The last shot of the 7 season run of Bosch. I’m so proud of what we’ve done. Long live Harry Bosch!

We will share news about when Bosch season 7 will be streaming as soon as we know the date.

January 19, 2021

Hitting all the iconic places before we are done.

January 18, 2021

29 years ago this month The Black Echo was published, with the Harry Bosch story beginning on the Mulholland Dam. We were back there today for the last episode of Bosch. It’s been one hell of a run.

Drinks on Harry at Musso’s.

January 9, 2021

Filming a scene for Bosch Season 7 on the streets of Los Angeles.

December 29, 2020

Filming at a Hollywood classic.

December 10, 2020

The first shot of the last episode of Bosch. Bittersweet is an understatement.

October 15, 2020

Filming some of Episode 3 today.

October 8, 2020

Filming an episode at Osteria Mozza today.



September 21, 2020

Filming episode 1 of season 7 with the John Beasley band at the Catalina Club in Hollywood.

September 17, 2020

September 16, 2020, Bosch Season 7 Begins Filming This Week

“I am excited to see filming of season 7 start. We certainly have challenges this year with the pandemic, but we have instituted stringent safety measures and protocols and are confident we can protect our cast and crew. We wouldn’t do it any other way. In the end, its just a TV show and its not worth anyone getting sick over. As far as the story goes, we have a lot of storylines continuing from seasons past but we are also building this season around the book The Burning Room. It’s always fun to use one of the books as the spine of the season. I think its an ambitious choice because it’s a big story involving an apartment building fire. It’s also based on a real case. The show, in my opinion, has gotten better year to year and we are not going to lower the bar now. Because of the virus, our start was delayed almost two months, so this season we’ll do an eight-episode story and hope that helps make up for some lost time so that we can put the show out to fans at close to the same time of year as usual. I’ll check in with updates throughout the production. Thanks for being part of this ride.” -Michael Connelly

July 2020, ‘Bosch’: Michael Connelly Talks the Show’s Relevance & Teases Season 7, TVInsider.com

BOSCH Season 6 – Streaming Now On Prime Video

When domestic terrorists threaten the fate of Los Angeles, Harry Bosch must save the city in the highest stakes season to date.

April 2020: A Little Fun Before BOSCH Season 6 Comes Out

February 13, 2020 – BOSCH Picked Up For Season 7 – The Final Season



Drawing mainly from the novel The Burning Room, the seventh and final season of Bosch will have Harry Bosch and Jerry Edgar pursuing two separate but perilous murder investigations that will take them to the highest levels of white collar crime and the deadly depths of the street level drug trade. Look for the seventh season in 2021.

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished with Bosch and look forward to completing the story in season 7. It’s bittersweet but all good things come to an end and I am happy that we will be able to go out the way we want to. This started seven years ago with showrunner Eric Overmyer and me writing the pilot. We plan to write the last episode together as well. We’ll leave behind the longest running show so far on Amazon and it will be there to be discovered by new viewers for as long as people are streaming. That is amazing to me. The other thing is that we would not have come all this way without Titus Welliver. There could not have been a better actor to play this role or a better team player to build this show around. He’ll be Harry Bosch for the ages.” – Michael Connelly

Bosch Season 6 Production Blog

November 26, 2019, That’s A Wrap On Filming Season 6

November 11, 2019, Season 6 – Episode 10

We are off and running filming the last episode of season 6. It’s been fun and we’ve got good stuff coming!

September 9, 2019, The Subject Was Art Peppper

Cool scene today at a cool place; The Record Parlour in Hollywood. Maddie Bosch holding forth on one of her dad’s favorites.

September 3, 2019 – Finally!

After 5 seasons of Bosch, Detective Edgar and Chief Irving finally cross paths in season 6. Stay tuned. (Actors Jamie Hector and Lance Reddick never shared a scene in The Wire, either.)

August 2019 – More Production Photos

July 26, 2019 – Bosch Season 6 is rolling!

We start with The Overlook and move into Dark Sacred Night. Hard to believe we’ll have 60 episodes. But so many people, including the two with me on the set here, have put their heart and soul into the show it really isn’t that surprising. – MC

March 4, 2019, Back To Work On Bosch Season 6

The writing room for the 6th season of Bosch opened today – notice the empty walls. We’ll soon fill those up with story beats and start putting together a season that is a worthy follow to the upcoming season 5 (out on April 19). Never thought I would see this happen. Amazing. I’m very fortunate that we get to bring these stories to visual life. The season 6 books: The Overlook and Dark Sacred Night. And other surprises as well. Stay tuned.

Bosch Season 5 Production Blog

April 2019, Bosch Season 5 Is Streaming Now On Prime Video!

November 27, 2018 – The Last Scene

Wrapping up season 5 of Bosch out in the desert by the Salton Sea. Amazing to see words become images. It’s been a great ride and we’re going to ride it again in season 6!

November 14, 2018 – Exciting News From Titus Welliver and Michael Connelly About Season 6

November 13, 2018, Season 5 Filming

A city torn by bullets and flames can still be beautiful sometimes. No wonder Harry Bosch likes it best from this angle.

October 9, 2018

Back at the Los Angeles Times – if only to shoot season 5.

October 7, 2018

A friend introduced me to Scott Wilson about 25 years ago. At the time, after great success as a new actor in the late 60s, he could barely find work. We went to a Dodgers game and I found him to be one of the nicest and most humble men I’d met. Many years later, his fortunes had turned for the better and he rode a crest of success as Hershel on The Walking Dead as well as other choice roles. When I asked him if he’d play Dr. Guyot on the pilot of Bosch the answer was an immediate yes, and during the filming I learned that he had not changed a bit. He was still the humble and kind man. The return of great success had not changed him a bit. That’s how I’ll remember him. Kind man, loyal friend, great artist. Rest in peace. – MC

October 3, 2018, Preparing For A Big Scene In Season 5

Director Ernest Dickerson preps for the big plane battle over the Salton Sea. Great job by the production design and art departments. It’s amazing to write something in a book without having to care about logistics and then see it become a reality on a set. We’ll mix shots of our real plane and stage plane to show the fight of Harry Bosch’s life.

Season 5: Returning to Musso and Frank’s – classic Hollywood at 99 years old.

September 18, 2018

The A Team. Filming season 5.

September 12, 2018

The return of Detective Jimmy Robertson, played by Paul Calderón.

September 5, 2018

Another iconic Hollywood location for Bosch season 5 filming. The Frolic Room on Hollywood Boulevard. In business serving the alcohol needy since 1935.

August 24, 2018

Bosch meets Bonner. Ex biker private eye working for Money Chandler to defend Bosch. Two Kinds Of Truth.

August 17, 2018

The landing at Slab City. Two Kinds Of Truth.

August 16, 2018

Where undercover Bosch beds down at night. Two Kinds Of Truth.

July 26, 2018, We Are Rolling!

We are off and running on Season 5 of Bosch. It’s hard to believe we got here. But thanks to the dedication of all the cast and crew and the loyal watchers of the show, we are! Season 5: Two Kinds of Truth.

July 18, 2018

Harry’s desk is ready for the next case and it seems entirely appropriate that we film season 5 on Stage 5 at Red Studios, Hollywood, California.

July 6, 2018

Getting ready to shoot season 5 – based on Two Kinds of Truth. A brave group of Bosch producers and crew, including writer Tom Bernardo, ventured to the Salton Sea in 110 degree heat to scout locations. Filming starts in three weeks! The thing about writing the novels is that it’s always 74 degrees. If I knew we would be shooting Two Kinds in August, I would’ve set it in Alaska! – MC (photo credit Tom Bernardo)

April 11, 2018, Michael Connelly & Titus Welliver Throw Out The First Pitch At The L.A. Dodgers Game

Bosch Season 4 Production Blog

Watch Bosch Season 4 – Streaming Now On Prime Video!

When an attorney is murdered on the eve of his civil rights trial against the LAPD, homicide Det. Harry Bosch is assigned to lead a Task Force to solve the crime before the city erupts in a riot. Bosch must pursue every lead, even if it turns the spotlight back on his own department. One murder intertwines with another, and Bosch must reconcile his past to find a justice that has long eluded him.

March 31, 2018

I’m standing at Angels Flight, the foundation of Bosch season 4. A testament to perseverance. It’s been in and out of service for better than a hundred years but still carries people up and down the hill. Season 4 will begin streaming in 2 weeks, on April 13.

March 27, 2018, Season 5

The writing room for season 5 is well under way. The best writing team in the business.

March 13, 2018, Season 4 Will Be Available One Month From Today

December 1, 2017

We wrapped Bosch season 4 this week, finishing up in the badlands with Maddie Bosch on a personal sojourn, eating a peanut butter sandwich. (Inside intel: nine takes meant she took a bite of nine different sandwiches.) It seemed like a fitting and quiet end to the season. As I’ve been saying all along, I think we have something really good in season four. We still have a lot of editing and post production to go and it will only make things better. But I feel great about it and we are now thinking about where the story goes if/when we get season five. We will know about that soon enough. Meantime, I can’t say enough about the cast and crew of this show. After four seasons it feels like family and we all take pride and ownership in something we know is good. When you see this season – most likely in April – you will be amazed at our locations, from the tunnels under the city to Angels Flight to the maze-like passages in the badlands of the Anza-Borrego National Park. Against these we place actors and directors at the top of their craft and surround them with crew who always go the extra yard to make it good, to make it real. And of course, I’m a writer so I have to say it all started nine months ago in the writing room. Before there was anything there was that room and the Bosch writers are the best. I can’t wait for you to watch this season and for us to go on to the next.

November 29, 2017

Setting up the last shot of season 4. Dawn at Anza-Borrego Springs. Out in the distance is the Salton Sea where Harry Bosch happens to go in Two Kinds of Truth.

November 27, 2017

We are shooting the last week of Season 4. Four months ago we had 10 scripts and based on the writing my instincts told me this was going to be good. Now with 9 and a half episodes in the can I know we’ve got the best season yet! And that’s before we add music and special effects! – MC

November 2017

Bosch and Bosch. Filming today in abandoned subway tunnels under downtown Los Angeles. Eerie and enchanting. Amazing that we get to film here. In some ways it feels like 25 years in the making to me. These are the passages I only imagined when I wrote The Black Echo and created a character named Bosch with a thing about tunnels.

September 26, 2017, Filming Season 4

September 19, 2017

Filming with Titus.

August 9, 2017

Bosch: our day begins when your day ends…

August 3, 2017

Filming season 4 at the Bradbury Building.

August 2, 2017

I can’t believe it! We are filming at and on Angels Flight. To me this is 20 years in the making. Bosch season 4 is going to be great! – MC

July 27, 2017

Filming began on season 4 today in Los Angeles. Season 4 will continue the unfinished plot lines from season 3 and will pull elements from Angels Flight.

June 2017

I was under Los Angeles today. On a location scout for season 4 of Bosch, we went into the long abandoned tunnels and subway station that still remain beneath downtown. We entered through the Subway Terminal Building and went down several levels into the labyrinth. It was a first hand look at an intriguing part of LA history. The city once had one of the largest public transit systems in the world but decided to back a freeway system that would help build the city as an autotopia. The subways were abandoned in the mid-50s. And we all know how that autotopia idea worked out. Now they are building new subways to cut down on the reliance on the auto — as well as the smog that comes with it. In a way, today was like diving down to a shipwreck in deep water, our flashlights cutting through darkness and illuminating tunnels and ticket booths last used more than fifty years ago. Very black echo-y. I can’t wait to put Harry Bosch down there and start filming. – MC

Bosch Season 3 Production Blog

March 2, 2017, Watch Bosch Season 3

Bosch Season 3 Q &A

January 18, 2017

We are in the final days of filming episode 10 of Bosch season 3. Rain delays are not helping! Look for a release date announcement soon.

Bosch and Billets together again. On the roof sneaking smokes at Hollywood Division.

October 27, 2016

Yes, this is L.A. Shooting a scene from Bosch season 3 on a rooftop in Hollywood.

October 17, 2016 – Bosch Renewed For Season 4!

The big news is that there will be a fourth season of Bosch! Amazon Studios has said let’s do it again and we are happy to oblige. It wasn’t exactly arbitrary but when we first started making the show I off-handedly said I would like 60 hours of television to properly tell the Harry Bosch story. Well, this gets us almost there. It is also very exciting to get this news before we finish filming season 3. It allows us to set up season 4 with some story lines that are not tied up. Amazon doesn’t make this sort of decision in a vacuum. Viewership is the key ingredient. I want to thank everyone who has watched the first two seasons and ridden along with us. Thanks to you we get to do it again! I am confident season 3 – we are almost finished – is going to raise the bar another notch and then it’s on to season 4. – MC

September 20, 2016

Filming at the historic Formosa in Hollywood. Dark and smoky, there used to be a tunnel from here under Santa Monica Boulevard so Marilyn Monroe could escape the paparazzi.

September 8, 2016

Filming Bosch season 3 in Hollywood’s back alleys. Harry with Sharkey.





August 23, 2016, Notes from Bosch Season 3

It is hard to put into words what I feel as I see these scenes with Harry Bosch and the kid Sharkey being filmed. Right out of my first novel The Black Echo. When I wrote it 25 plus years ago I started with Sharkey. The street kid was the first fictional character on the page, drawn from runaway kids I knew while growing up and working in the kitchens of hotels in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Harry came into the story after — obviously drawn from literary and movie heroes as well as detectives I met as a news reporter. So to see this story come alive now with these two fine actors — Titus Welliver of course as Harry, Bridger Zadina as Sharkey — is amazing to me. After three seasons you’d think this would get old but I am mesmerized by these two and their interactions. More so than past days on the set, I get a nostalgic feel to it. I remember writing that first book and trying to find time to get to it between the hours of my real job as a reporter. I am certainly happy that we decided not to present the show in the same order of the books. Waiting to do The Black Echo in season 3 gave this crew on both sides of the camera better understanding of what we have and what we want to accomplish. I think this season will be the one I’ve waited 25 years for. – MC

August 5, 2016, Bosch Season 3 Filming

Sharkey lives! The runaway teenaged tagger from The Black Echo comes to life in season 3. It only took 25 years!

August 1, 2016, Bosch Season 3, Day 3 of Filming

Interim Chief Irving welcomes the latest class of recruits to the LAPD. “Treat all people with respect,” he tells them. – MC

July 28, 2016, First Day Of Filming On Season 3!







April 1, 2016, Season 3 Is A Go!

I just got the word that season 3 of Bosch is a go. We are going to adapt The Black Echo and elements of A Darkness More than Night this time around. Thank you to everybody who watched Season 2. Amazon makes their decisions based on viewer support. It’s been there from the start and I greatly appreciate every viewer of the show. Now we’ll get to work on making season 3 better than season 2 and a deeper look at Harry Bosch and his colleagues. – MC



Need more Harry Bosch? Listen to this 3-part podcast of “A Fine Mist of Blood,” a Harry Bosch short story written by Michael Connelly and recorded with Titus Welliver (Harry Bosch) and Jamie Hector (Jerry Edgar).

Bosch Season 2 Production Blog

March 11, 2016, Watch Bosch Season 2 Now!

Bosch Season 2 Q&A

December 1, 2015, It’s A Wrap!

We finished filming Bosch season 2 today. We turned Malibu into Italy and finished up with Harry considering the grave of a killer who got away with it. I think we got good stuff and look forward to rolling out 10 new episodes soon! – MC

October 15, 2015, Season 2 Production Photos







August 12, 2015, More Season 2 Production Photos

April 28, 2015

The World Of Bosch Music Playlist on Amazon

Feel like you’re in Harry Bosch’s L.A. with this music playlist, a combination of music used in the show and inspired by the show.

March 2015,

Bosch Behind The Scenes 6 Episode Podcast – Free on Audible

Bosch Season 1 Production Blog

Watch Bosch Season 1 On Amazon Prime Video

March 19, 2015

“It’s an exciting day because it’s now official that we get to do it again. Harry Bosch will ride again on screen and I am extremely excited with our plans for the next ten chapters. But before we move forward and get to work I have to look back and say thanks for the immense support of all the fans of the book who also became fans and supporters of the show. You readers are the base and this show would not have this kind of success without you. Our goal is not to forget that and to make sure the next season and any that come after are loyal to Harry and the city of Los Angeles and the world of the books. If we do that then we are being loyal to you. Thank you very much!” – MC

Bosch achieved the biggest debut weekend among all Amazon Original Series and is the most-watched title on Prime Instant Video, across movies and TV series in its first four weeks. Amazon announced it has greenlit a second season. Season two will be drawn mainly from Trunk Music with elements from The Drop and The Last Coyote. Harry will investigate the murder of a Hollywood producer who laundered money for the mob. He will also pursue serial killer Chilton Hardy and the investigations take Bosch from the Hollywood Hills down through the gritty back streets of L.A. and Las Vegas, threatening those closest to him—his teenage daughter and ex-wife. We expect it to begin streaming in early 2016.

February 17, 2015

Some review quotes about Bosch:

“The plotting and pacing are what draw you in. The series works like a good page-turner.” – New YorkTimes

“This can be a wrenching show, but, as I say in my video review above, it’s a damn good one.”- Deadline Hollywood

“Bosch has to be considered one of, if not the, best efforts Amazon has put forward in its venture into television programming.” – Yahoo! TV “Bosch gives us a quality serial crime drama that celebrates Los Angeles.” – Los Angeles Magazine “fans of cop shows and Connelly’s books should find plenty to enjoy. Amazon Video, it must be said, is on a roll.” – TubeFilter “Get ready, binge-watchers: There’s a new candidate for your consideration.” – CNN “Bosch’s gritty moral shades of grey will remind fans of The Wire and Homicide: Life on the Street” – Digital Spy “a perfect rendering of Michael Connelly’s popular series of novels” – Philly .com “Bosch gives us the Harry Bosch that readers have been waiting for.” – Mystery Scene Magazine “I knew as soon as I saw the opening credits that this TV production team got it.” – The Rap Sheet “Bosch is the most authentic crime drama since The Wire. But where David Simon’s HBO drama cast a critical gaze that examined cops, criminals, politicians, journalists, school teachers and other segments of urban America affected by crime and the drug trade, Bosch sticks to its crime procedural roots and does it to great effect. It features pitch-perfect dialogue sprinkled with enough cop slang to feel real without losing the viewer’s comprehension in the process. Although the cases unfold at a nice slow burn, every episode furthers the narrative. There’s no “dead air” with Bosch” – FilmDispenser.com

February 13, 2015 – Bosch Season One Is Now Streaming!

January 14, 2015

Hello Bosch Fans! Happy New Year. We are less than a month away from the Bosch television show being available in all its 10-episode glory. Starting today, Amazon is putting up the new and improved pilot for viewing. You may be asking, do I really need to watch it again? Well, that of course is your choice but I thought I’d tell you a little bit about some of the changes we put into the pilot after we got the green light to film a whole season. The main changes are in regard to the court case. Bosch is being sued for killing a man during the investigation of a serial killer case. If you remember the original pilot, the trial started at the beginning of the case with opening statements from the attorneys and Harry in the defendant’s chair watching. When we got the go ahead on the first season we decided we should come into the trial after it is already underway and Harry Bosch is on the witness stand. We wanted Harry more active in the courtroom and this did the trick. We also had to bring in a few new actors because some actors in the pilot had schedule conflicts once we set our shooting schedule. One of the new ones is Mimi Rogers, who plays Money Chandler, the attorney suing Harry. She’s really good and just like the Money in the book. There are a couple of other added scenes as well. But I think the new courtroom scenes are very important because Harry is now a participant. He is testifying and revealing himself, and the information that comes out is important to his character and the rest of the episodes in the season. The new pilot is up and available now but if you ask me, I would wait to watch it when the whole season is available on February 13 and you can roll from the pilot right into episode 2. At least that’s what I think.

– Michael Connelly

October 30, 2014

Sunset at the studio at the end of another day of shooting. I leave now for a book tour and I’m very excited about The Burning Room and what Harry Bosch fans will think about it, especially the ending. But I am also very excited about the TV show Bosch. We are about to wrap up filming of the eighth episode and things are going extremely well. I’m very happy and excited about what Harry Bosch fans will think. Eight down, two to go. Terrill Lee Lankford and I just turned in the last episode after we finished writing it this morning. It’s a good feeling, matches the sunset….MC

August 14, 2014:

PP

Production on the first season of Bosch has begun and so far so good. So great, actually. We’re filming extra scenes for the pilot and then nine more episodes that combine elements of The Concrete Blonde, City of Bones and Echo Park. Yes, Echo Park. We decided to add the creepy world of killer Raynard Waits into the mix. That’s him getting arrested in the photo above. In Waits’ case, the arrest only starts the story.

I’ve watched a lot of scenes this week with Harry Bosch and his partner Jerry Edgar. Played by Titus Welliver and Jamie Hector, I’m beginning to see the interplay between these two characters that is so vital in the books. They both are great and I can’t say enough about Titus. As Harry Bosch, he’s got to carry the biggest burden and he does it well. More so than me now, he’s the keeper of Harry Bosch and I’m not worried in the least.

We have many other fine actors aboard as well. Scott Wilson is back. Mimi Rogers and Jason Gedrick have taken on important roles. I spent a couple days watching an actor named Rob Brownstein do an excellent job as Nicholas Trent from City of Bones. I could go on and on, and don’t get me even started on locations. But I think we’ll be showing sights and sounds of LA that are not often seen. It’s very exciting. Stay tuned for news and updates here.

-MC

May 6, 2014

Plans for nine more episodes of Bosch, the television show, are well underway. A great staff of writers and producers with credits ranging from The Sopranos to The Wire to Boardwalk Empire and Mad Men have signed on and we are in a month’s long brainstorming and writing period, which is the starting point for season one. We’ll move into pre-production next month with actual production to follow.

So far it has been fun and very gratifying to me. I see the character of Bosch being preserved in this new form of telling his story. At the same time, I see an amazing inventiveness when it comes to the challenges of taking stories that span two decades and a deep thinking and quiet character to the screen of contemporary L.A. No doubt this team is up to the task and I look forward to the day it can be shared with Bosch fans everywhere. -MC

March 31, 2014

Now that it has been announced as official I can say with great enthusiasm that we are going forward with BOSCH, the screen adaptation of the Harry Bosch novels. I am so excited about this and it would have never come close to happening without the excitement and support of the fan base that watched and rated and shared the pilot thousands and thousands of times. Thank you so much!

I know there are all kinds of questions and most of them have no answers yet. I can tell you this – the first season will be the pilot and nine more episodes. The season will draw from City of Bones, The Concrete Blonde and Echo Park. What is super exciting to me is that the writers’ room for the show opens tomorrow and a highly accomplished team of skilled writers will begin sketching out the season and then writing the episodes. I will be there too and am looking forward to taking part.

Probably the biggest question is: when can I see it? Guess what? That’s my biggest question too, but for now I don’t have an answer. Over the next several weeks the BOSCH creative team will be discussing this at length with Amazon Studios. The deeper question is what is the best way to deliver this story — all at once or in weekly installments. As soon as I have an answer I can share, I certainly will.

As far as where the show will be available, we know it will be in all Amazon territories, but now that we have the go ahead, we will begin the process of finding homes for the show in other territories around the world. So if you want to see it, let your local providers know. Next week I go to Europe to help in the process of pitching the show to new territories. I think because the Bosch books have already created a fan base in many of these places that we should be successful in interesting broadcast, cable and streaming content providers everywhere.

In addition to all the fans who came out and supported the show, I also need to thank the BOSCH creative team. This certainly has been a team effort with many people on both sides of the camera doing their best work because they already knew and loved the books or wanted to tell an LA story shot in LA. A lot of different reasons brought everyone together for the pilot and it came together in a way that made this decision — to me, at least — a no brainer. Thanks so much and keep watching here for updates on this exciting project.

— Michael Connelly

January 10, 2014

Today we turn the pilot episode of “Bosch” into Amazon Studios. It has been edited and polished and set to music. Our work is now done and I think we have made something really, really good. It is something that I am very proud of, have no regrets about, and that I think accurately portrays the character and story of Harry Bosch as well as the city of Los Angeles. There are some things that are new but so much that comes directly out of the books and what we know about Harry. And its got Titus Welliver as the man himself. I can’t think of another actor who could so tightly and perfectly bring Harry Bosch to life.

I’m excited for all of you Bosch fans to see it. I hope you will like it as much as I do.

— Michael Connelly